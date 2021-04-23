Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 635,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,510,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

