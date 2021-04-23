Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

