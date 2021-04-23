Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $444,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,093,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,171,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 413,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.