Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 10,601,290 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.82.

