Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $188.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

