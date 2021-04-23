Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) announced its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

Shares of HON traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

