Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 373,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

