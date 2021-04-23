HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 9.2% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.70. 76,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,624,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

