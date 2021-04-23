HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 9.2% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.70. 76,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,624,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $669.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
