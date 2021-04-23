Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

