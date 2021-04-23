Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.