Hess (NYSE:HES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess estimates gross resources of more than 9 billion Boe from its 18 promising discoveries in the block. Despite delays in operations owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the company expects its Liza Phase 2 development to remain on schedule and commence production in 2022. Importantly, its cost-reduction measures that are boosting the profit levels are commendable. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry it belongs to. The noticeable revenue decline and unfavorable upstream deals owing to the pandemic raises questions regarding the company’s ability to pay off debts. This can significantly affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE:HES opened at $67.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

