Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.75. 35,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

