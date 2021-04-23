Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,924. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

