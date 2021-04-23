Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average is $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.