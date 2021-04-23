Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 310,212 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $5,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $407.98 million, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.