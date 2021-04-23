Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Shares of AMP opened at $242.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

