Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $396.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average is $345.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

