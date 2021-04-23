Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 573.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,478.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,367.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,223.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

