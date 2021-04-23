Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,200 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,318,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

