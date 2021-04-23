Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.60.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,573. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

