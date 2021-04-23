Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.
HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.60.
NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,573. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
