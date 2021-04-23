Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $28.62. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 4,993 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.