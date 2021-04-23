Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

