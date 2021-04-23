Head-To-Head Contrast: Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) vs. OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of OI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirent Communications and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00 OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirent Communications and OI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $503.60 million 4.05 $78.00 million $0.53 25.15 OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats OI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides assurance systems to accelerate the turn up of new services, troubleshooting of customer, and production network problems. The Connected Devices segment develops systems for wireless connectivity. It serves communication, government, financial services, healthcare, retail, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

