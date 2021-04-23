Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivint Smart Home and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 84.96%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $13.38, indicating a potential downside of 14.75%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 87.86 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 5.12 $98.08 million $1.64 9.57

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

