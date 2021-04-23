Head to Head Comparison: China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) versus Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Orion Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. China Mengniu Dairy pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orion Oyj pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Orion Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $11.44 billion 2.01 $594.06 million $1.52 38.35 Orion Oyj $1.18 billion 4.92 $224.45 million $0.80 25.64

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj. Orion Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Mengniu Dairy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 21.81% 30.83% 21.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Mengniu Dairy and Orion Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Mengniu Dairy beats Orion Oyj on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also manufactures, distributes, and sells chilled juice and drinks, ambient juice and drinks, water ice, and culinary and plant-based products, as well as formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

