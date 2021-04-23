Head to Head Analysis: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35% Earthstone Energy -4.41% 5.07% 3.93%

22.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 Earthstone Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 68.80%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential downside of 22.93%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Earthstone Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.35 -$41.74 million N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 2.70 $720,000.00 $0.92 7.18

Earthstone Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 78,875 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 38,298 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 40,577 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

