HCA Healthcare, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

HCA stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

