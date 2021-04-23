Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.47 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HWG opened at GBX 126.41 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £407.80 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.18 ($1.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

