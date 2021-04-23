Harleysville Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

