Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

HOG stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

