Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LON:HBR traded up GBX 0.89 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 19.09 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 43,611,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,733,844. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.