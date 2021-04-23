Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $41,000 Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

ARKG opened at $88.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.