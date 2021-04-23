Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $34,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.