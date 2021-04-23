Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 149.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

