Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,463,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $101.44 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

