Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €160.25 ($188.52).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €153.80 ($180.94) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €140.13.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

