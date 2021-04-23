Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.