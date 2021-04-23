Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $397.02

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397.02 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 395.98 ($5.17), with a volume of 83251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.20 ($5.06).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

