Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 202.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $883,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 222.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock worth $36,531,619 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.07. 179,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $151.30 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

