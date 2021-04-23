Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,838 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

