Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 720 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 28,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $71.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

