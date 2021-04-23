Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,130 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.