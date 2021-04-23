Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $159.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

