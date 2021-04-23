Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $7.33 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

PXD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,646. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.