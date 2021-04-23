Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $2.93 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of SunPower worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $28.86. 93,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.