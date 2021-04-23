Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 844 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,722.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,266. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

