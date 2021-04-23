Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 7,350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PYPL stock traded up $3.67 on Friday, reaching $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $312.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

