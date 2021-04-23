Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACVA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $33.27 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

