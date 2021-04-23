Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

