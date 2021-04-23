Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Plains by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 62.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Plains by 24.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 983,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,748. Green Plains has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

